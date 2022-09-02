Editor:
This letter is to the wealthy Aspen and Snowmass powermongers. The almighty dollar is ruining our community and unconscionable investors are removing housing for employees who take care of your entitled demands. A home actually worth about $600,000 recently sold in my neighborhood for $855,000 in a bidding war. It is now rented out to derelicts for some ridiculous amount.
In addition, at least three homes on our block are short-term rentals. Four houses off the market for actual families. It would be far more appropriate for these entitled folks to buy homes in Aspen and Snowmass so your slaves are closer to their work.
Oh, I forgot, your area is soaked with NIMBY-ism. I will tell you now, many citizens are fed up with it. Keep your entitlement and greed in your backyard.
Barbara Keller
Glenwood Springs