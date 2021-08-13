Editor:
Why isn’t anyone telling it like it is?
Not the pandemic, not the economy, not racism, not housing, or jobs or anything else is more important than stopping the emissions that are killing the earth.
The continuation of supporting fossil fuels is insane in the face of the worldwide fires, floods, melting ice and changing ocean currents.
What kind of idiots are the members of this human race to be twiddling our thumbs while our beautiful world is dying? We should be leading the world in curtailing the known causes of this crisis.
Biden needs to be pushed.
Katherine Delanoy
Eagle