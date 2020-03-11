Editor:
We can learn from the NBC News story about what Taiwan can teach the world about the epidemic. Eighty one miles from China, and with more flights to and from China than any other country, Taiwan has just 47 confirmed cases. They went into full alert in December, ordering inspection of all arrivals from Wuhan, then banning such arrivals, and soon after halting all flights from China. “After securing its borders,” the NBC reporter wrote, “Taiwan used technology to fight the virus.” Temperature monitors to identify feverish people are in place at airports, office buildings, stores, etc. Anyone coming into Taiwan from a danger zone such as South Korea is put into a mandatory 14-day quarantine, and faces heavy fines for violating that quarantine.
We can and should do that here in the US. We have the technology and resources to produce millions of temperature monitors in a short time, and most Americans have a phone or computer to keep the CDC apprised of their condition.
However, "securing (the) border" goes too far, since it deprives people of the right to come and go as they please.
Timothy Ritter
Aspen