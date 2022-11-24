Editor:
If people can’t tell the difference between Adam Frisch and Lauren Boebert, per a recent letter (“What makes Adam run?” Nov. 12), we have a problem, Houston.
Frisch showed a mastery of the issues most important to Colorado’s 3rd District that never even interested Boebert. Things like Colorado water laws, rural broadband, infrastructure, and women’s rights. Boebert is far more interested in the coming rapture (any day now?), insulting pretty much everyone under the sun, and a self-involvement that would make the Kardashians hide under the covers. It would do Mr. Emmer a world of good to visit Moffat, Rio Blanco, Archuleta, Conejos, and Costilla County if he is still confused about Frisch’s strong support in what is usually a very red district. His unpleasant letter has a quality that is anything but rapturous — or informed.
Mark Harvey
Basalt