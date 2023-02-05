Editor:
If you asked all the locals, “Do you want bigger planes to fly into Aspen?” I guarantee 80% would say they are against it, and I completely agree. Not just because I don’t want to hear 747s flying into Aspen and don’t want to see bigger private planes abuse the airport. But more importantly, the UN conducted a study about global emissions and they found that the “Global elite produce almost half greenhouse emissions” You realize how absurd that is?!
The global elite pretty much just means the people of Aspen, and we want these people that absolutely destroy the planet to have more free range? We are bending over backwards for people that don’t care about the environment or our winters. It would be so hypocritical to act like Aspen is green and then open the airport to even more gas-guzzling 747s and whatever monster private plane that is too big to fly into here now. I’m sorry their lives are so rough that they have to take their smaller private jet! I can’t imagine how hard that must be for them. The sacrifices the global elite make are just amazing!
Perrin Williams
Aspen