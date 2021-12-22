This Friday is Christmas Eve, the day before modern Christians celebrate the birth of Jesus, the light of the world as he himself tells us in the Gospel of John. This year, it’s also the currently planned date for the launch of NASA’s James Webb Space Telescope, an event portending for the first time the delivery of the universe’s most ancient light to the human eye.
In a recent “60 Minutes” episode, NASA scientists posited that Webb will, among other things, see far enough and clearly enough to display the remnant illumination of the “Big Bang,” some 13.8 billion years ago, that moment when the universe sprang into existence. NASA’s summary statement about Webb from its website says in part “ … Webb will solve mysteries in our solar system, look beyond, to distant worlds, and probe the mysterious structures and origins of our universe and our place in it.”
Once launched, Webb will travel one million miles in about 30 days to its permanent home, a “Lagrange point” — a gravitationally stable location in space between the Sun and the Earth. Once there, NASA will unfold Webb’s solar shield to shade its telescopic lens from the sun’s light and point it at the cosmos. If all goes well, for the next five to 10 years, it will bear witness to the most dramatic and informative scientific discoveries about the universe ever seen.
Personally, I cannot wait. Humans have been gazing in wonder at the stars since long before we came up with the scientific method. Science constitutes humanity’s youngest form of intellectual inquiry — philosophy and religion both being millennia old. Advances in scientific understanding often happen in spasms of great enlightenment preceded by years, or decades, or centuries, of human toil, debate and disagreement. The scientific method is, after all, built on the preconception of necessary failure, the need to systematically eliminate untruths to ultimately reveal the factual manifestation of truth.
The human — Homo sapiens — species is itself a scientific wonder. We are the most complex life forms in the universe that we know of so far, and not by a little. Humans discovered and have sought to implement the scientific method over these past few centuries. But, ironically, that human complexity, embodied in our compulsive, irrational and emotional imperfection, arguably constitutes our greatest impediment to effectively using the scientific method, which seeks factually accurate understanding.
Humans are, in historic terms, barely out of the jungles and trees that still serve as the homes of our primate cousins. Yet it is we humans who, due to the one dramatic and unique difference from all other life forms that we know of so far — our consciousness — discovered the scientific method. The ultimate purpose of scientific inquiry — the use of that human consciousness to imagine and advance towards an improved future world in which to live — has proven best manifested through the individual, independently working, keenly focused, conscious human mind.
As the great early astronomer Galileo Galilei wrote, “In the question of science, the authority of thousands is not worth the humble reasoning of a single individual.” The Catholic church convicted him of heresy for controverting scripture in his support of Copernican heliocentrism — the then-radical idea that the Earth rotates daily and revolves around the sun. They forced him to recant and live in house arrest for the rest of his life.
Yet that same church permitted him to continue working, and he arguably produced his greatest work, “Two New Sciences,” while under house arrest. It took another century, but the Catholic church finally relented and today Galileo is buried in a place of honor at the Basilica of Santa Croce in Florence, Italy.
It is this historic understanding of science that reveals the impulsive human arrogance in NASA’s statement, quoted above, about what is hopefully its greatest achievement. If Webb constitutes the next step in humanity’s enduring quest for scientific knowledge, it must by necessity generate more questions than answers and help humanity build understanding on the basis of failure in our search for scientific success. Revealing ancient illumination is different from understanding it, and there will always be, because there must always be, truth that evades scientific understanding. Otherwise, there will come a time when compulsive, emotional, irrational human minds will decide we no longer need science, and that’s a time in which I would prefer not to live.
The same Gospel of John, in which Jesus reveals himself as the light of the world, first gives us the “Logos”: “In the beginning was the Word, and the Word was with God, and the Word was God.” (John 1 — King James Version).
This principle of divine reason and creative order only exists — as far as we know — in humanity. Humans may only recently have descended from the trees and emerged from the jungles of our primate ancestors, but it is humans after all who invented the Webb space telescope. And while Webb will hopefully shed new outward light on the factual reality of our physical universe, it won’t, because it can’t, advance our understanding of that which gives inward illumination to the cosmic reality of our being, our human consciousness that made Webb possible in the first place.
There remains much to learn and hopefully understand by gazing outwardly at the stars with ever-increasing clarity. There also remains much to learn by continuing to look inwardly at the singular uniqueness of human consciousness. While the scientific method is necessary to both, it will never be sufficient to the ultimate illumination of either.
