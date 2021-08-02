Editor:
It was with personal interest and personal experience that I read Mel Blumenthal’s commentary this morning. As a frequent visitor to Aspen and a guest at the Snowmass Club, I couldn’t be more diametrically opposed to Mel’s opinion.
Yesterday, I fully enjoyed a spin class with my sister-in-law. Yes, there was a bit of witty banter and repartee among the “usual suspects” — and, no, Mel was not among the group. All of it was relevant, tasteful, participatory and playful. No one was chastised, nor did anyone get a demerit or yellow card. Nothing unusual or noteworthy there, except that it was a great class.
Later in the day, my wife and I checked in — again as guests — this time at the golf course. Respectfully and graciously greeted by Director of Golf Mark, it was arranged for us to get out to the range and onto the course swiftly and with plenty of sage course advice.
When the monsoons approached, we made it back inside to where Marci, our dutiful, charming and helpful bartender greeted us, soaking wet and in need of a warm-up. When it was apparent that golf was done for the day, my wife worked it out for us to play the next day with a rain check, all handled deftly, professionally and in a friendly manner by Lucy.
Mel, this is how members and their guests should be treated — with personal attention, care and grace, not much like how you described your own experience. My sister-in-law, a 10-year-plus member and frequent user, who looks to me as though she couldn’t be happier with her own experiences at the club, hope you can find it as well.
Scot Mclernon
Snowmass Village