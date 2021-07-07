Editor:
Rejoice! Rejoice! The Aspen Music Festival has returned, after a "Covid" hiatus. Beethoven's 9th "Ode to Joy" Saturday was a beautiful expression of faith and hope in the goodness of mankind.
Welcome back to Aspen!
Jim Markalunas
Aspen
