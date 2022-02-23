Editor:
Running for House District 57 has meant driving a lot of highways, county roads and streets across our valleys. The scenery is breathtaking, but all is not well with our infrastructure.
Our highways are in dire need of repair. Not only do we need to fill potholes, we also need to reimagine our highways to better accommodate commutes and to invest in guardrails and widened shoulders. The need for better lighting on our roads is evident. The recent elk crossings demonstrate the need to build wildlife paths so automobiles and animals can coexist.
Because our economy depends on transporting people and goods and channeling water, we have to spend our dollars wisely — from both the state general fund and the bipartisan infrastructure bill. Ensuring that visitors can reach our valleys, farms are connected to markets, transit systems like RFTA can grow, downtown revitalization programs are expanded and that our water systems are resilient will be crucial to HD57’s economic health.
Finally, cell-service dead zones and slow internet connections need to be addressed. I wonder about the costs of these shortcomings. Are students able to participate in virtual classrooms? Can local businesses compete if they are in poor service pockets? Colorado must be laser-focused on expanding broadband and improving cell service.
And as we allocate infrastructure funds, we must demand that Western Colorado gets its fair share and invests these resources thoughtfully. Going forward, our representatives must ensure HD57 has the 21st-century infrastructure needed to expand opportunity for everyone.
Cole Buerger
Glenwood Springs