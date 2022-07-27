Editor:
The Isle of Guernsey is one of four channel islands between the south of England and France. Guernsey was a tax haven for the very wealthy Brits when I visited friends there a few decades ago. He was a veterinarian and she dabbled in lower-end real estate, buying dumps, fixing them up and reselling them.
There were the As, Bs and Cs living on the island. The As were born and raised there — ordinary folks — small farms, shopkeepers, etc. Only the As were allowed to buy lower-end real estate. The Bs were folks allowed resident status after a certain amount of time. They filled in necessary positions required to keep the place running that couldn't be filled by local As. Bs were allowed to buy B-status real estate only, which was more expensive than A-status real estate. The Cs, who were for the most part tax-dodging ultra rich, could only buy the most expensive real estate, often on the edge of cliffs with marvelous views of the Atlantic where the winds blew, keeping the air nice and fresh at all times. Although they declared Guernsey their primary residence, they were seldom around.
Thus the island, small as it is, was able to sustain generations of ordinary folks comfortably alongside — more or less — the ultra wealthy. What a concept!
Pat Milligan
Aspen