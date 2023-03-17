Editor:
The condition that Rio Grande Park was left in after the recent Palm Tree Festival is absolutely appalling. As the snow melts, the amount of garbage and waste that was left behind becomes more apparent, and the local community — especially those with dogs that use the park regularly — is beyond angry.
Large pieces of metal and wood, giant plastic zip ties, trash bags and countless pieces of garbage that were groomed right into the snow are just some of the items that are being found. It’s not fun pulling aluminum cans out of the snow that were run over by the groomer and have become completely shredded, creating a very sharp and dangerous hazard for dogs.
To top it off, right before the recent snowfall, my puppy found what could only be described as a pool of motor oil that stained her paws black. We could barely scrub it off of her.
While I fully supported the festival — it was a well-run and fun event for those that attended — someone has to be responsible for cleaning up after it! The City of Aspen and the Belly Up were completely negligent in ensuring that the park was left in the same condition it had been in prior to the event.
When the rest of the snow melts we are going to have a mess that someone is going to have to clean up, and I think those responsible for it should be doing the work.
Erin Earley
Aspen