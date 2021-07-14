Editor:
“So-so,” answered one of my favorite dependable and smiling thrift store clerks to my question, “How’s it going?” She painfully eased out, “I’m living in my car.”
I know this 58-year-old employee has worked many months risking her health during the peak of COVID-19. Her sincere agony continues to dwell in my 68-year-old heart.
Are our American nonprofit CEOs really sensitive to rescuing and recycling? Reflecting back on my five Key West living and interacting years with many humble, exiled Cubans makes me wonder if existing Cuban residents ever lived in their antique cars?
Mike Sawyer
Denver