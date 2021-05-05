Editor:

Your paper has covered the closing of Pinons Restaurant whereby many people will be sad to see this establishment close. Having said this, what about many of us who are seeking reimbursement of gift certificates purchased from Pinons? I would like to see you interview the owner about this. Many of us purchased gift cards to help them through the Pandemic — through your coverage we have discovered that the sale of Pinons was in the works last year. They should have stopped selling gift certificates to their establishment.

Anita Grassl

Aspen