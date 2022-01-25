Editor:
We’re mothers of young children under the age of 7. One of us is a lawyer with a long record of public service in Aspen and throughout the valley. The other is a mental health professional who counsels children, adolescents and families. We’re concerned about the effect COVID-19 restrictions are having on children, especially as we watched thousands descend on Aspen last weekend, partying and dancing unmasked indoors like it was 2019.
We pose the following questions to Pitkin County’s public health department and also the county health board:
• What metrics are being used to determine when and how to lift COVID-specific restrictions in schools?
• Is Pitkin County going to continue to rely on incidence rates as the metric for deciding when to ease COVID restrictions, despite data showing a hospitalization rate of 0.32% and indicating that 80% of residents are fully vaccinated?
• What’s Pitkin County’s specific plan for addressing the mental health crisis for youth that has been caused by social distancing, quarantines and classroom closures?
• What analysis has Pitkin County conducted to determine the long-term social, emotional and educational costs of COVID-related school restrictions on children?
• What’s Pitkin County’s plan for addressing the learning gaps caused by missed school from quarantines and learning gaps from masks, particularly for younger children learning to read and speak?
We have requested to meet with Public Health Director Jordana Sabella and County Manager Jon Peacock so they can hear our stories and engage in meaningful discussion of these important issues. We look forward to the meeting.
Andrea Bryan and Morgan Warth
Carbondale