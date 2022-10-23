Editor:
In case you haven’t noticed, our global climate is changing. So, what do we do about this issue? The Global Warming Mitigation Project is a nonprofit that takes climate change seriously, catalyzing the success of climate projects and programs around the world. We try to accomplish this in a few different ways — through an award called the Keeling Curve Prize (KCP), a climate career fellowship, and by working to create investment pathways.
Recently, we launched our fall fundraising campaign with the specific goal of doubling the amount of funding awarded to KCP winners. Organizations that win the KCP are paving the way to a livable future by rewilding oceans, reducing livestock methane with seaweed, transforming supply chains, empowering front-line communities, initiating policy advancements, and much more.
Our 2023 Keeling Curve Prize application period opens soon, on Nov. 1. We hope to announce the doubling of the Keeling Curve Prize purse as soon as possible, as the prize provides a wide range of support for long-term success. We are seeking donations or pledges towards our fall fundraising campaign to ensure that funds are continually driven into proven climate change mitigation strategies. If you choose to give, 100% of your gift or pledge will go directly to the projects and programs effectively addressing our climate crisis. And you will be doing the right thing by helping the world reduce our dependence on heat-trapping fuels. This isn’t about winning or losing, this is about surviving.
Jacquelyn Francis
Aspen