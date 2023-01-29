Editor:
I’d like to take a moment to thank a few of the amazing organizations we have in our valley. Aspen Youth Center, Aspen Family Connections, Pathfinders, Aspen Learning Lift and Snowmass Village Community Foundation!
I recently had a stroke and am unable to work or do much of anything I used to do. One of the hardest tasks was homework with my son. When I asked for help with tutoring for my youngest child, I was impressed with how quickly these organizations got together to find me a tutor from Aspen Youth Center and Aspen Learning Lift. I’m elated by how fast this weekly tutoring has helped my son. In just a couple weeks, the tutor they provided us has sparked interest and excitement in his learning again, and he’s already headed in the right direction.
Additionally, Pathfinders provided me with meals, Snowmass Community Foundation has helped with bills; family and friends have given me rides and supported me financially.
Everyone in this valley and afar has been so supportive, and this help is giving me so much breathing room to focus on my recovery! I may have a ways to go, but I definitely feel better knowing how much support is available here in our valley.
If anyone is in need locally, I highly suggest reaching out to these organizations because they truly want to help and get you in touch with the appropriate people. Thank you all!
Marcus Braley
Snowmass Village