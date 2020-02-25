What constitutes work for APCHA? Feb 25, 2020 3 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Editor:Art doesn't count as work according to Aspen housing (APCHA)? Nor do the all the hours building a house? Sounds like a farce to me.Shawn EileenAspen Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Submit a Letter to the Editor If you're interested in submitting a Letter to the Editor, click here. Submit Most Read Articles Images ArticlesGodes: Glenwood Springs is in a fight to save its community, economy and soulBillionaire buyers strengthen hold on Aspen real estateDon’t drag us into this DanglerHomeland Security consulted in Aspen-area domestic violence caseKerri Johnson sentenced to 90 days in jail, 5 years probationHiker requires Mountain Rescue Aspen assistance to get down Ute TrailAnalysis concludes Glenwood Springs quarry expansion would have dire long-term effectsDangler: Who can we trust in Glenwood Springs?Mr. Roaring Fork celebrates the new masculinityLipsey IV pleads not guilty to vehicular assault in 2018 Tesla crash Images Latest News Snow squall shuts down Aspen Mountain gondola, stops traffic Monday morning City of Aspen seeks to define “condo-tel” ahead of short-term rental regulations Aspen man allegedly giving marijuana to minors faces felony charge Anderson Ranch to honor Simone Leigh, Jerry Saltz and Roberta Smith Aspen real estate snapshot: Highest and lowest sale of the week Pitkin County manager brings up new airport redevelopment concepts Aspen advocacy groups oppose proposed NEPA changes Stuff yourself in Snowmass on Fat Tuesday