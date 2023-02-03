Editor:
The proposed Fields development in El Jebel would set a bad precedent for development of the midvalley as “nodes” of suburban sprawl would fill it with traffic congestion, air pollution and density, harmful to the sustainability of the ecosystem — including humans.
The Roaring Fork Valley Master Plan is the opposite of “smart growth;” to concentrate development in urban areas, with low density and open space in between. It is fatally flawed.
The Fields has insufficient affordable housing to meet our needs. The state rejected it as “transit oriented development.”
The “nodes” of suburban sprawl would degrade traffic flow on Highway 82, making for longer commutes for workers from Carbondale to Rifle. Our working people would feel the most pain, not the Fields’ second-home owners.
The number one complaint, from Glenwood Springs to Aspen is: traffic congestion and air pollution. The Fields increases that when there are already many commercial spaces and hundreds of residences under construction — at the Tree Farm, at $1,200 a square foot and in Basalt.
There is an Eagle County democracy problem right now; the majority of mid-valley residents don’t believe that they are being properly represented. Neither the Roaring Fork Planning Commission, nor the county commissioners seem to be listening.
County commissioners should remedy the democracy problem by placing a referendum about limiting Roaring Fork Valley development on the next ballot. Then they would actually know what the citizens want for their future well-being.
Bernard Grauer
Basalt