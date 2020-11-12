Editor:
Regarding, Maurice Emmer’s letter about Lauren Boebert’s accessibility, Nov. 6. Maurice, Boebert refused any debates with Diane Mitsch Bush. You call that accessible? We libs are appalled that CD-3 would elect a high school dropout rather than a seasoned and experienced legislator who was supported by colleagues on both side of the aisle.
What, pray tell, does Lauren know about water law and the impending legal fights that will impact western Colorado farmers and ranchers directly? And, her “I will not compromise!” vow flies directly in the face of what legislation is all about: the coming together of disparate beliefs and desires by different parties. Protecting vague and undescribed “freedoms” isn’t exactly a policy. It’s also interesting to note that even Garfield County, Lauren’s home county did not give her a majority. And when Russell George, the dean of western Colorado Republican politics came out in support of Diane Mitsch Bush, I think that about said it all.
Bob Shettel
Carbondale