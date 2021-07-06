Editor:
So, with a hundred responses to my idea to ban the sale of outdoor fossil-fuel patio heaters, you need to know that 99% were positive, supportive and encouraging: from lots of thanks, to people offering more and stronger ideas. One guy didn’t respond verbally, just walked away, no doubt a petrol-head.
Further good news is that it has become untenable to speak out against environmental values. So, ban the sales now. It’s a simple motion, second and unanimous vote. Make it effective immediately. The hardware stores have big company trucks that deliver; they can pick up, too.
Aspen’s Generation Z says, “Hey Baby Boomers, be responsible.”
Tom Mooney
Aspen