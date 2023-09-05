Editor:
Aspen Deserves Better deserves some sort of merchandise that its supporters can wear proudly. Maybe something red to symbolize the color of Aspen as it immolates with a match struck in the city council chambers. Possibly a hat? Maybe their supporters can just embroider over the MAGA on the red hats they already have and change it to ADB.
Ehh, why bother? Why even waste the thread? We already know who the supporters are as they’re the ones during the election cycles yelling “Drain the swamp!” while simultaneously propping up the slimiest of candidates.
Aspen Deserves Better, the MAGA of Aspen.
Josiah Taft
Aspen