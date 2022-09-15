Editor:
President Biden asked that in honor of the passing of Queen Elizabeth II flags be flown at half mast. With this order for the American public to participate in the mourning of her passing, it is only fitting that we take a closer look at her achievements. Queen Elizabeth II’s achievements include growing her wealth, avoiding taxes, raising a family and keeping her sister Princess Margaret in line, albeit aided by a slick PR machine. But by far and away, her greatest achievement was to remain a symbol of stability and continuity.
Following the comfortable, sumptuous, precise path laid out by your very wealthy and powerful ancestors is not an extraordinary thing to do. It is doing the bare minimum expected of you. As queen of the richest and biggest empire on earth, she could have used her influence to fight for the oppressed, or raised her voice against the injustices of the past — especially since the suffering of so many was directly caused by the actions of her family. That would have made her extraordinary. It is the rare person who sees beyond the confines of the present and the largess of their destiny to do the right thing. She was not that person, and history will judge her so.
Dipika Rai
Aspen