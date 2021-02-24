While watching Fox News last week (yes, I occasionally watch Fox News, get over it), I was drawn to a story about California’s and Florida’s comparative COVID-19 statistics. Despite the dramatic differences in those states’ governmental approaches to combating the virus — with California implementing the most draconian measures and Florida kind of doing the opposite — on a statistical basis, there was little difference between their respective outcomes, at least so far, if the data are to be believed.
Notwithstanding that relatively big “if,” the story naturally focused on the states’ respective governors. California’s Gavin Newsom, a Democrat, may soon face a recall election due to the unpopularity of his COVID-19 actions. Florida’s Ron Desantis, a Republican, has come under withering media criticism on networks other than Fox (which I occasionally watch as well) for his lack of strict measures to stem the virus’ spread. My column word count prohibits a detailed description of the story’s comparative statistics. But let it suffice that on the surface, little difference exists between at least some of the two states’ key COVID-19 metrics upon which we have societally agreed to measure success or failure in combating this emergent viral scourge. These metrics include each state’s infection and death rate from the virus, as well as its progress in administering vaccines.
That story reminded me of Pitkin County’s Dec. 14 travel affidavit implementation, mandating that everyone traveling into the county swear in writing that they received a negative COVID–19 test result within 72 hours and were symptom free for 10 days before flying, driving or, I suppose, riding double on a mini-bike to Aspen and staying overnight. Does any scientific evidence exist that mandating an unenforceable requirement for travelers to obtain such an affidavit slows COVID-19’s spread? Of course not. But that didn’t stop some Pitkin politicians from conjecturing that the affidavit might have contributed to January’s reduction in new cases, rather than the more obvious possible reason that all the holiday visitors had gone home, likely reducing Aspen’s overnight population by more than half.
I endured three years’ worth of statistics classes between my undergraduate and graduate programs. At one point, frustrated by the stringent requirement for clean data and the difficulty in arriving at anything resembling a genuinely reliable conclusion for the analysis of that data, I privately nicknamed the subject “sadistics” (which according to my spell checker isn’t even a word, but you get the point).
Statistics, among other uses, rigidly seeks to divine an outcome’s mathematical probability. To be statistically sound, analysis of any data set must adhere to a comprehensive set of rules and methods intended to ensure accuracy and completeness in the analysis of, and conclusions based upon, the evaluated data. Serious analysts are compelled to disclose all known data weaknesses and objectively explain any shortcomings in their analytical process that could influence the result. It's hard work, even for scientists and statisticians to get right. So when reporters and politicians, who are typically and perhaps understandably more comfortable with words than with mathematics, throw around comparative statements about statistics, I’m skeptical.
What caught me about Fox’s California-versus-Florida story was not the clear veracity of the data (there was none) or the credibility of the reporter, who in fairness made the closing point that the reported numbers represented the best information so far and that all circumstances differ. No, what caught me was the intention to implicitly frame the comparison in the most simplistic manner: as statistically based evidence that California’s heavy-handed precautionary measures might not be effective enough to merit their negative societal impacts, thereby perhaps further implying the recall effort’s validity.
This is not news reporting. While it contains strands of valid information, that information is subtly politically parsed to masquerade as news reporting. But that’s the world we live in. Virtually any news story from any network today follows the same formula, particularly about politics. Other networks use this tactic with far more malice than Fox in my opinion. Such is the struggle for the common citizen to gain objective information and make up his or her own mind on such matters.
Pitkin County’s travel affidavit provides the classic example of a government not knowing what to do next. So it does something to publicly demonstrate its intention even if no valid statistical or scientific basis exists that it might improve the future outcome. It’s the kind of thing governments do all the time when regulatory reach exceeds objective informational grasp.
Fox News and Pitkin County both fell prey to their baser instincts, attempting to use the veil of statistics to influence the lives of others based upon their world view rather than the data. It’s a very human thing to do. At one time I was in both journalism and government school. Both trained me to avoid it, but that was long ago.
Will we ever know, statistically, if California’s heavy-handed COVID-19 restrictions or Pitkin County’s travel affidavit contributed to a lower incidence of the virus? Of course not. Neither example of governmental regulation brought with it a statistically valid method for evaluating its effectiveness — there was no way it could. But hey, that’s one of the many things making possible government ineffectuality and news network political partiality.
So be careful how much credibility you give to government action and news media reporting, because even Pitkin County and Fox News have something very basic in common. They’re both run by humans.