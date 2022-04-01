Editor:
I don’t understand why there is all this uproar about the perceived diss of the term “duct-tape crowd.” Someone has undoubtedly underestimated the true value of duct tape.
The misinformed, who believe there is no or little value in duct tape, should reference the all-wise source — Wikipedia — to learn, “Modern duct tape is made variously from cotton, polyester, nylon, rayon or fiberglass mesh fabric to provide strength.”
Duct tape, made from various materials, is inclusive.
You’ll find us shining on slopes around the world. We remain duct-tape strong and duct-tape proud.
Ruby Rutabaga
Carbondale