Editor:
I’m voting yes on the city of Aspen question 2A short-term rental tax and ask you to do the same. Aspen has worked hard to maintain a real community, to not become a “Disney World” town with actors playing locals and sidewalks that roll up at night as the workforce retreats to points unknown.
The pandemic, remote workers and short-term rentals have radically changed the balance between workers and jobs valleywide, real community and resort expectations, and the human and physical infrastructure needed to sustain our economy.
Your yes vote on 2A will create greater equity between those generating demand for services through guest accommodations that don’t pay commercial property taxes and Aspen’s restaurants and retailers who do pay commercial property taxes in their “triple-net” leases, who don’t have homeowners associations that can “raise dues” to attract workers.
With a regionally disrupted housing market, Aspen’s future, local spirit, community services and retention of neighbors, friends and co-workers is literally on the ballot.
Sustainability and the soul of Aspen are at stake. Guests demand services, guests pay for services. Growth pays its own way. Aspen needs to regulate and tax STRs to address the demands they create to support our workforce, year-round community, neighborhood cohesion and community character.
Your city council put 2A forward in good faith, having studied the larger context, observing other communities, gathering input, and looking to secure a sustainable future for our people and economy. Please vote yes on city question 2A. I’m glad to answer questions at 970-710-1038.
Rachel Richards
Aspen