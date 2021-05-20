Editor:
You can imagine my surprise. I was trying to buy a Trek bicycle when I accidentally bought an affordable housing unit in Aspen instead. So I tried again and ended up with Trek Construction of Denver. Then I inadvertently reserved a retreat and spa vacation with Mountain Trek in British Columbia. I really wanted a new bike but I contacted Trek Analytics by mistake. The good news is now Trek Construction will be putting a new roof on my affordable housing unit — hopefully while we’re at the Canadian spa learning Trek Analytics data management. I still don’t have a new bike, but I’ll probably just get a Yeti. Better bike anyway. Made in Colorado. I just hope I don’t end up with a $500 cooler.
Steven Williams
Aspen