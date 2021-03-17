When we travel to a new place, we want to feel welcomed. When we are grateful, we thank those whose efforts made our gratitude possible, and those who are thanked answer with “you’re welcome.”
I was reminded of this custom and sentiment last week upon reading about the city of Aspen’s impending decadal update to its Marolt Open Space master plan. If you’re unfamiliar, the 74.5-acre Marolt Open Space sits adjacent to Highway 82 at Aspen’s entrance. It serves as a mixed use — but mostly passive — public land. While now owned by the city of Aspen, it has over the decades been host to mining and ranching facilities and even a baseball stadium back in the early part of the last century. It became attached to controversy due to its potential use as a “straight shot” alignment of Highway 82 with Main Street, bypassing the traffic-impeding “S curve” located at the state highway’s intersection with Seventh Street.
The city’s social media post regarding the Marolt Open Space plan’s update directs interested parties to participate in an online community input survey, but many made their feelings known through comments directly on the post. My unscientific review noted most comments as curtly worded admonitions to the city to “do nothing” or “leave it alone.” One brave commenter posted “Straight Shot” in the comment section and was predictably admonished as a traitorous interloper whose interests in helping downvalley commuters was tantamount to a form of community treason.
What does this perspective say about Aspen’s community culture? Aspenites have lavished their municipality with millions of dollars in parks and open space sales tax — more than $10 million in 2020 alone — primarily paid by vacationers and second homeowners in the classic tax exportation scheme embraced by resort communities everywhere. By updating the Marolt plan, the city merely seeks to use a portion of these mostly imported funds to the community’s benefit. If Aspenites don’t want their parks and open space improved, why do they give the city so much money earmarked to improve parks and open space?
I have a theory. The Marolt Open Space sits adjacent to Aspen’s controversial entrance, a vehicular portal transited by thousands of downvalley workers, visitors and, yes, even Aspen residents daily. Highway 82’s eastbound vehicular capacity halves from two lanes to one at Aspen’s entrance. The highway’s capacity then increases again to two lanes east of Seventh Street as it enters Aspen’s downtown core.
If you’re looking for a welcoming community entrance, Aspen’s misses the mark. If community entrances were the metaphorical equivalent of hotel doormen, Aspen’s would be dressed in cargo shorts and flip flops, unshaven and hungover from a long night of partying, Snapchatting with friends and mostly ignoring those trying to enter. It oddly reflects the community’s grungy underbelly rather than its legitimately earned image as a world-class resort and community. Even more oddly, this reflection appears intentional.
Compare Aspen’s entrance, with its disheveled and unmaintained roundabout, to those of nearby valley communities. They are all better maintained than Aspen’s, which is to say that at least they are maintained at all. And what do each of those other community entrances have that Aspen’s doesn’t?
A “Welcome” sign.
To confirm this observation, I toured the valley’s community welcome signs last weekend, from Glenwood Springs to Carbondale, Basalt and Snowmass Village. They all have one. The closest Aspen comes to a “Welcome” sign is Highway 82’s city limit sign located between Owl Creek Road and Truscott Place, which announces your physical presence in the venerable city and provides the elevation above sea level. But it doesn’t welcome workers and visitors to Aspen.
I also performed an internet search just to confirm my findings. It disclosed fictional Aspen “Welcome” signs from the 1993 movie “Aspen Extreme” and a 2008 “Simpson’s” episode which hilariously and insightfully declared “Welcome to Aspen, Population White.” Do these observations mean other valley communities retain more welcoming community cultures than Aspen? Maybe.
Still, there are many welcoming aspects of Aspen’s community culture that aren’t found at the entrance. Notable among them are the small business owners and hospitality workers — Aspen residents and downvalley commuters alike — who have been grinding out a living during the pandemic and keeping Aspen’s tourism economy alive. They go out of their way daily to make Aspen a welcoming place.
Is the rest of the Aspen community thankful for them? Many surely are. Last spring the city enacted millions of dollars in locally funded COVID relief efforts, which at least transactionally recognized the importance of small businesses and hospitality workers to Aspen’s economy. But that was a while ago and before the health board shut all the restaurants down. Twice. The city’s “Aspen Gratitude” social media project launched last May, and SkiCo’s free seven-day ski pass — both targeted at essential workers, which I suppose includes at least some of those in the hospitality field — provided momentary expressions of gratitude. But a formal, permanent expression of welcoming and community thankfulness to those whose work and hard-earned vacation dollars make the Aspen lifestyle possible, like a “Welcome” sign, remains yet one more example of Aspen exclusivity among Roaring Fork communities.
So, the reality remains: if you come from “outside the roundabout,” your tax dollars and your value-generating labor are appreciated. But Aspen’s entrance, including the Marolt Open Space, must remain physically and symbolically unwelcoming — lest outsiders begin to expect that their money and their labor entitle them to the subsidized benefits they make possible for those residing on the inside.