Wendle was otherwise occupied this week, but he preferred this as his selected choice from the archives for today’s newspaper commentary. It was originally published in September 2014.
This is the conclusion of a two-part column. At the end of the previous column (“Bouncing from festival to festival,” Aug. 28, 2014, Aspen Daily News), I was explaining how amazing I thought a pair of boxer shorts that I had bought at a festival were because they had a built-in pocket for a condom. I was a much younger man when this story took place; these days I am amazed at boxer shorts that have a tag that doesn’t itch.
Shortly after purchasing my boxer shorts in Denmark, I flew back to my alma mater for homecoming week at the University of North Dakota in Grand Forks, North Dakota. UND is the safety school for North Dakotans who worry they can’t get accepted to NDSU in Fargo. NDSU is the first choice for North Dakotans who want to be beet farmers. However, UND is the leading university in North America for aviation, and that’s why I was there. In fact, that is why anyone who wasn’t from North Dakota or Minnesota was there. I suppose there were some cold weather masochists too, but they probably only numbered in the hundreds or a thousand or two. Also, I had failed at beet farming, and that story will be a column someday.
Every day while back at UND enjoying pitchers of beer for $1.25 and pleasant naps underneath coffee tables, I confidently wore my Rock ’n’ Rubber boxers. I thought surely, with this preparation, I would remove the only barrier separating me and non-celibacy: my preoccupation of where to store the foil-wrapped condom that I must carry with me at all times — just in case. In hindsight, it is now obvious how I was scarred by that one time, during college, that “it” could have happened if only I had had on hand some sort of prophylactic. That wouldn’t happen this trip! I was an older and wiser alumni now, capable of wooing what were, to my seasoned 23-year-old eyes, independent women with desires that I could fulfill at that instant with my practical underwear.
In reality, the closest I came to touching a woman on that trip was falling head over heels, literally, down two rows of seats at the hockey arena and ending up in a girl’s lap. My friends cheered because I managed to only spill about 80 percent of my beer on her head; the remaining portion was still in my cup, which I immediately took a sip of before attempting to get up.
Then things got worse. I was returning home to Aspen via the Fargo airport. Dejected and hungover, I decided to just check everything and pray it all made it home instead of wrestle it onto the cutely named “Regional Turbo-prop”; it’s smaller than your “Continental Turbo-prop” — you see. The security line in Fargo is a lot like the security line at the Aspen airport; everyone is white. Also, it is just one line and everyone is always staring at the one person at a time who is going through the metal detector. Having nothing to put on the X-ray conveyer belt, I expected to breeze through the checkpoint and quickly find a coffee table under which to curl up.
The metal detector made that Star Trek-ey noise that indicates someone is about to make an important ship-wide announcement concerning almost certain impending death but to carry on normally, but courageously. Naturally, the line of people behind me, who were all your typical northern midwesterners, which is to say extremely nosy, turned their heads in unison to see what this kid was trying to sneak onto the regional turbo-prop. Perhaps something scandalous to North Dakotans, like seasoning or the New Yorker.
The security agent backed me up through the metal detector and asked if I was wearing a belt, which I wasn’t because this was the ’90s, and began to methodically wand me with that damn hand-held metal detector. As the wand passed over my back right-hand pants pocket it whistled. I was confused. The only thing I had in my back pocket was my checkbook, because it was the ’90s. I pulled out my checkbook and a glimmering, golden-hued, foil-wrapped condom went flying out of my checkbook in an arc, that to this day, I can still see in the highest definition, slowest motion video in my mind.
All of the people behind me, mouths agape, looked first at the condom lying on the carpet and then, again in unison, back at me. I closed my eyes and took a deep breath, turned red, leaned over and picked it up and said something along the lines of, “I am a very prepared and optimistic human male returning home from partying responsibly at a college. Haha haha. Ha.” Honestly, I can’t remember at all what I said, but it had to be something along those lines. In retrospect I should have said, “Go Bison!” which makes me laugh quite a bit right now.
Throwing the condom immediately into the trash bin, I gathered my composure and marched, in the most awkward sense, through the metal detector again.
It beeped ominously. The crowd behind me was silent and unblinkingly attentive; just how I’d imagine the crowd at a Roman coliseum would practically vibrate at the most tense moment and the contest is hanging in the air. Who would win? The wand or the kid?
As the wand passed over the front of my pants and whistled, I began to associate that wand with a sword in the hands of someone stronger, faster, and certainly less likely to be carrying a foil-wrapped condom in a secret pocket down the front of his underwear.
As my hand reached slowly down the inside of my pants the audience gasped.
Wendle often wonders why he isn’t still at college and then remembers that he lives in Aspen. GoSioux@wendlewhiting.org