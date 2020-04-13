Editor:
Not quite seeing the rationale for closing bike shops. Given their current operating standards, it appears there is adequate social distancing. Public transportation appears a more significant risk. Utilizing a bicycle as transportation would seem logically safer for social distancing. I would be more concerned about restaurants being open for pick up or delivery. Noteworthy is a Daily News photo of a pizza chef with no mask. Just not seeing the need to close bike shops, and/or where the line was drawn.
Anthony Sears
Aspen