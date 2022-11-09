Editor:
What's with Peter Fornell's nasty comments in the Aspen Daily News directed at Mick Ireland? Fornell's anger and resentfulness is bubbling for no apparent reason. In the process he attacks everyone who puts a political sign in the front yard, and everyone living in affordable housing for more than a few years. His lack of respect for the residents who have been able to live and work and in many cases raise families in town is downright ugly.
Aspen is more than the cruise ship destination that other resorts like Vail and Sun Valley have become, and that's thanks to the affordable housing program and the many, many people — Mick included — who helped make Aspen prosper as a community.
Allyn Harvey
Carbondale