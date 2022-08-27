Editor:
I’m not a slow driver. I run yellow lights and send the occasional text. I’m not a perfect driver, just one who is wondering, what’s with the road rage on Highway 82?
I’m not talking about getting irritated with the car driving 45 mph in the fast lane for miles. Yes, that’s annoying. So, you mutter “WTF” and go around. These people are seething, froth foaming from their bared teeth, positioned rigidly over their steering wheels, ready to yell obscenities at your family before they flip you off and floor it when the signal turns green. And why? Because I waited an extra 10 seconds to pull into traffic from a dangerous intersection?
It could be because I’m driving 70 in a 65 (that was a joke, but this isn’t). When was going 5 mph over the speed limit grounds for someone fuming inches behind your bumper and screaming, “Get the f--- out of the way, you dumb b----!” It’s like 80 is the new 65 and anything less is grounds for feeling downright frightened. It’s also worth noting we all end up at the same stoplight despite this behavior resembling an amphetamine-fueled bender.
Mostly, I keep it cool, focusing not on Mr. Mouth Frother but on the ice threatening to slam us into the Snowmass Canyon wall. I can handle the aggression better than my permitted teenager, but I’m worried when I’m not there to encourage her to ignore these drivers.
She and I need to know: What’s with the road rage on Highway 82?
Melissa Cook
Carbondale