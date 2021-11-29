Editor:
Yesterday, a friend said that her New Year’s resolution was to make a difference in the world because she didn’t believe that this was all there was to life. The “this” she was referring to was waking up, going to work and to medical appointments, shopping, eating out, reading the paper, calling her mom, meditating, replacing the roof shingles, walks, in short ... life.
More and more, our obsession with standing out is leading to an absurd value system that is eroding our sense of proportion, ergo “making a difference in the world” has become the default life goal for many. Since the devaluation of “ordinary” and because we can’t all make a visible difference in the world, we instead delude ourselves that our lives are far from ordinary. It has become ‘brave’ to be optimistic, “heroic” to participate in just about anything, and downright ‘courageous’ to be alive, when optimism, participation in life, and living are aspects of normal ever day life that have been around since forever.
Our need to feel recognizably special (fueled by overblown social media and TED Talks) is a recipe for sickness-inducing FOMO and discontent. Personally, I think an ordinary life is a wonderful thing. My New Year’s resolution is to live light and renew my membership in the JOMO — joy-of-missing-out — club. What’s yours?
Dipika Rai
Aspen