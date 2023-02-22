Editor:
Regarding the Smalls' article ("Is the short-term rental market about to over-correct," Feb. 20, Aspen Daily News): Short-term rentals by individuals did not go up 550% according to the DestiMetrics study. The study clearly said hotel listings were included in that number. What was the real number stripped of those? I'd bet the number of small, individual owners of short-term rentals hasn't changed much since the pandemic jump.
Everything else was accurate and astute.
Beth Ellyn Rosenthal
Aspen