Editor:
The indictment of former president Trump lists at least two classified documents from 2017, one dated February, that was “concerning military activity of a foreign country.” Then in paragraph 2: “Over the course of his presidency, TRUMP gathered newspapers, press clippings, letters, notes, cards, photographs, official documents, and other materials in cardboard boxes that he kept in the White House. Among the materials TRUMP stored in his boxes were hundreds of classified documents.”
I mention this here because it occurred to me that a truckload of banker’s boxes couldn’t have been filled in just a few days in January 2021 before he would leave the White House. He started keeping these things right at the beginning of his term.
The indictment also contains a list of quotations by Trump between 2016 to 2018 saying how important was “protecting our classified secrets.” I wonder how secure these boxes were even in the White House for four years, let alone in storage at Mar a Lago. Taking all this to Mar a Lago was not a last-minute thing. He had planned this all along. The big question is why? Political leverage?
Patrick Hunter
Carbondale