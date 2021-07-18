Editor:
Edison transformed us, but not without the skills and technical genius of people like Tesla. So humankind was able to extend its waking hours with a practical light bulb, record sounds, watch moving pictures all with the help of electricity. It transformed us as a species. For the first time we went beyond the spoken or written word.
It was not until the invention of television and its spread and maturity in the 1960s that a man called Marshal McLuhan was able to reflect on its impact on societies. What’s happening today is that media control is being centralized and weaponized for the elite.
The best way to keep freedom is to be in charge of our own programming. People can’t find the programming they want without a search. People no longer can keep libraries of recordings without ultimately losing them digitally. In other words, we are being lead down a rabbit hole or cave without a way out. At the point of no return, out of the darkness, the likes of a tyrant will make a “reveal”, and we will not belong to our history. All will be erased and we will be subjects, not humans. How’s that for a “woke” joke?
Put some context to living. Demand accountability. Keep the faith. Explore libraries of your own history ... just simple things that we are losing, forgetting or letting go. Otherwise, the joke will be on us.
Fred Stewart
Grand Junction