Editor:
Oblivious! This weekend holiday the U.S. will have record amounts of travel on planes, trains and automobiles. All of this motion burns fossil fuels that produce more deadly emissions for our already overburdened environment. “We” are going on a trip somewhere because that’s what we always do. It’s like people think climate change is someone else’s problem. It’s not our job.
But because of climate change, thousands of Americans have recently died, hundreds of billions have been lost in property damage, massive floods, dwindling rivers, record drought, extreme temperatures that kill crops and people outright. But — it’s other people’s problems.
It’s clear — individuals are just not going to do what is needed. Not people, not companies. Laws must be passed that will force the necessary changes. A few places have done this. The UK is looking at a kind of rationing system. Various people and industries would only be allowed so much carbon-containing goods and services. Each year there would be fewer allowed. (“TEQs (Tradable Energy Quotas) is an electronic system for fairly sharing out energy, at the national scale.” flemingpolicycentre.org.uk/teqs/)
I’ve been hoping that our local business and government leadership would follow the heed of the climate scientists and take steps to change course. Nothing doing. Too much profit to be had? What will it take to get the leaders to do what is needed?
Patrick Hunter
Carbondale