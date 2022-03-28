Editor:
Kathleen Parker (“This isn’t the U.S Senate,” March 27) got it right in patronizing Ted Cruz: “Whatever you say.” Note that Jackson already has her orders: “Whatever they say.”
Fred Stewart
Grand Junction
