Editor:
Friday, I joined a superb team to administer the COVID-19 vaccine to 300 children. I cannot guarantee the vaccine is 100% effective and safe, but I strongly believe it is the best thing to do as it is very protective, just like the wearing of helmets and seat belts. The parents had reasons why they chose to vaccinate. Some lost family and friends to coronavirus. Some have religious beliefs that command them to love God, others and ourselves, and feel responsibility for the safety of the public, grandparents, immunocompromised, and special needs community. Many have economic concerns and must avoid quitting work. If our county’s COVID numbers can stay low, we will not have businesses go to 50% occupancy and schools closed. Others feel a patriotic duty to get America out of the pandemic crisis. Locally, the nurses cared for patients dying of COVID, the physicians saw children and adults with long haul COVID, and educators observed the many effects of COVID.
All the health care workers were aware they took a risk to their health and to that of their family to provide care for COVID patients. About 4,000 American and about 150,000 health care workers worldwide have died of COVID. This year more law enforcement have died of COVID than gunshots. Transit workers have been particularly hard hit with COVID deaths. I do not care if your reason for vaccinating is patriotic, economic, religious, social responsibility or health concerns. Please, people of all ages, take the vaccine.
Dr. William Mitchell
Aspen