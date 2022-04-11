Editor:
This is a letter to thank and commend all those in the Aspen Hockey community that stepped up to help save one of our own. ...
Friday Night Championship Hockey Night at the Aspen Ice Garden with stands full. The third period of the third game with 10 minutes remaining in a 1-1 tie. A mid-ice three man collision with one man down. At first one might think it’s a normal, “just the wind knocked out,” but no it was a serious, heart-stopping, no-breathing situation.
This is where our community stands strong. Our very own scorekeeper, Lee Maren, happens to be an EMT, and Officer Anthony Todaro along with others immediately responded with CPR action. Dr. Giora Hahn along with Paige Shapiro in her socks getting ready for the next game were all in auto emergency response. The fearless leader of the Aspen Ice Garden, Thor Knutson in full sprint with the AED to the rescue of our beloved Billy Garaffa. The crowd chanting, “Come on, Billy breathe!” was the beat of the hard-working first responders. All hands on deck escorting arriving emergency responders police and fire.
By the time the ambulance arrived, Billy was breathing, but far from out of the woods. He was transported to the hospital with his beloved Isabella at his side.
Here it is Sunday, he is in good cheer and full of gratitude. This makes me proud to be part of the strength of this community. We can all play hockey another day.
R. Drew Sparlin
Aspen