Editor:
For the past two years, while driving up and down the valley and going to City Market or Whole Foods, an old Pete Seeger song keeps popping into my brain. Why, you may ask? Well, I have observed, as have hundreds of locals, that there is a proliferation of high-end, luxury vehicles bearing out-of-state license plates, for the most part, on Highway 82 and in parking lots.
We all recognize that the valley population has gone through pricey changes. It seems the definition of a “mountain” vehicle has shifted as a result. So I ask, “Where have all the Subarus gone?”
Lisa Max Zimet
30-year resident of Missouri Heights
and Subaru owner