Editor:
“The 2021-2022 ski season was record-breaking in the total number of skier visits to resorts around the country, the National Ski Areas Association announced Friday,” according to the Associated Press, “Total skier visits hits record in 2021-2022 season.” “‘This record visitation signals that the U.S. ski industry is healthy, and that the demand for outdoor recreation remains strong. There were signs of this during the 2020-21 season as the realities of the COVID-19 pandemic led more people to seek outdoor activities,’ the association said in a release.”
OK, I just want that to sink in. The locals of Aspen, and ski towns everywhere, have been busting their butts, so these resorts can stay open, during a pandemic and see record-breaking numbers. Let me repeat that, record-breaking numbers. During a pandemic! You know what we got in return for these “record-breaking” numbers? We have locals absolutely burned out after 16-hour days, looking for new housing because their $2,500 unit jumped up to $7,500. We have a massively greedy ski company that keeps jacking up the price of ski passes (even though we are working two jobs and barely get to see the mountain). We have private jets using all the jet fuel, so commercial flights can’t get out. We have families that have lived here for 30-plus years literally getting kicked out of their homes; kids having to transfer schools; local eateries being taken over by some NYC mediocre steak place; and we get absolutely no representation.
The exclamation point to all of this? During these “record-breaking” ski seasons, according to the Aspen Times: “19 educators from Aspen public schools reported that they were considering leaving the field of education altogether at the end of this school year. That accounts for almost 13% of the Aspen School District staff members who completed the survey this year, a rate that’s almost double the state average of 6.8% this year and quadruple Aspen’s rate from two years ago of 2.9%.”
I really hope this brings attention to where Aspen is headed because it is not looking good. We are losing our teachers at a “record-breaking” rate, as well, probably. This is the time when we all come together and fight for change! We need to unionize or else SkiCo, our “city council” and Mark Hunt will destroy this community completely! Please know your rights, talk about your salaries, come together and demand the local community, which makes this town so special, be treated right! Unionize!
Perrin Williams
Aspen