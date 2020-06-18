Editor:
What follows is a letter I’ve sent to city council members. Please encourage readers to contact council members to share their opinions.
I am appalled at your move to discontinue accepting cardboard at the Aspen recycling center. Have you visited the center lately? A huge number of residents and small businesses use this drop point to deposit cardboard and keep it out of our landfill. Trying to save money here is more costly in the long run. I know you’ll say “have your trash service pick it up with your recyclables.” That is total nonsense. Again, have a look. The recycle sections on their trucks won’t accommodate that much cardboard in addition to the other previously not allowed items from the recycle center plus other recycling they are asked to pick up. The bins at the center are huge and fill up quickly. Ultimately, with your decision, most of this cardboard will be tossed in along with other garbage and clog our landfill. Your decision shows incredible ignorance and or ineptness or just plain stupidity. Did any of the council physically evaluate the situation (bins and contractor truck capacity) and consider the repercussions and long-term effects of your decision? It certainly appears not. With so many looking for a place to dispose of cardboard, (now more than ever due to COVID-19 related mail orders to dispose of), are you prepared for piles of cardboard leaning against waste bins that are located throughout the city? I implore you to reverse this.
Mark Brown
Aspen