Editor:
Cheryl Niro (“Ascendigo can and should do better,” April 6) and Tobias Munk (“Ascendigo a worthy cause, wrong location,” April 6), I realize I did just what I accused you of doing: not understanding the problem.
So, I apologize. Now I know a little about the water problem, the fight against rampant development on Hunt Ranch, the worry that, really, it seems to only take about 2 acres to build a home. I may be wrong. But, I’m scared for you and what you face. Even if you don’t call this valley your only home, you face a battle and I say, good luck.
Guess I have to eat a little crow here and apologize. I appreciate that you appreciate the soldiers on the ground, trying to help autistic guys live their best lives. I honestly wonder where Ascendigo is supposed to go? And what they can do with their land in Missouri Heights? But that is not up to me. It would be great if you all could talk and work it out. That Hunt Ranch thing is evil. Guess I’m done. Good luck.
Janet Mohrman
Aspen