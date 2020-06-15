Editor:
Is it legit to blame George Floyd’s death on public school education? Do public school science teachers help students master the scientific method or speculate on Darwin’s report that certain Indians are still in the monkey stage? In “The Descent of Man” (1871), Darwin popularized white supremacy, “At some future period ... the civilized races ... will almost certainly exterminate ... the savage races ... the negro or Australian and the gorilla” (“The Origin of Species,” Charles Darwin, John Murray, London, 1901, pages 241-242).
Having evolved at different rates, white men had advanced more and were superior to all others. Such attitudes justified the suffering by Ota Benga caged with an orangutan as an ape-man display in the NY Bronx zoo.
Steven J. Gould of Harvard admitted, “Biological arguments for racism ... increased by orders of magnitude following the acceptance of evolutionary theory.”
The Bible only talks of one race, the human race, confirmed by the human genome. Only one skin color; we’re all brothers and sisters with different amounts of melanin, but not according to the public school curriculum; blacks evolved from gorillas, Asians from orangutans, and whites from the intelligent chimps — a scientific “fact.” Eugenics was The Final Solution for the genetically second-rate poor. Over 10,000 Australian Aborigines were murdered, their remains shipped to British museums proving the “missing link.”
Stalin and Mao used evolution to justify genocide such as the world had never seen. Evolutionary thinking inspired Hitler’s slaughter of inferior races by his “master race.” The Columbine shooters made similar arguments.
If science teachers would only stick with pure science.
Nathaniel Weeks
Buena Vista