My first thought while exiting the hospital with our oldest son was: “Are they really going to let me leave with this baby?” Even though it was many years ago, that feeling stayed with us for years.
Of course, there are books about every facet of raising a child — the right way to sleep, eat, play, how to do this and how not to do that. It is enough to make your head spin. Reading the different approaches can be helpful, but the real advice is this: Every child is different, and you get to watch and listen for cues, and then respond in your own way.
If that makes it sound easy, we apologize! If parents got plenty of sleep, didn’t have to work, had lots of support and were always at the top of our game, it would help. The reality is that, the moment you are most thrilled to become a parent — or maybe the most surprised — can also be an exhausting and stressful time in your life.
What we have going for us is some experience and the voices we hear from the experts — other parents. We also have some great local organizations that work to provide resources, information and support for young children and their families.
First, here are a few tried and true tips:
Babies are not spoiled by our attention. They are learning to trust, and some holding, rocking and a soft blanket or favorite stuffed animal is such an easy way to bring comfort.
Take a few deep breaths before responding. Do your best to calm yourself, then give your child your best self. It’s so hard at that moment, but you are building a lifelong relationship and showing your child how to act during an emotional time.
Build routines around your day. Getting ready in the morning, eating, bathing, quiet time and bedtime. Some days, routines get totally out of whack. No worries! Try again the next day. Figure out what works for your family.
The flip side of routines is that, just when you think you have a good routine going, something changes. This is usually related to the child’s development, but it could be anything. The rule is that pretty much when you think you have it figured out, it changes. Routines may still work, but it may be a different routine.
Ask for help. We mentioned professional folks, but this time think about friends, neighbors, co-workers or family. Most people will give you an hour or two, or run an errand so you can focus on your baby. Ask another parent what works for them. For example: Do they vacuum to create white noise, or is music or reading time part of the calm-down-for-bed routine? One of us used to drive the baby around, in a car seat, in an old Volvo that had a rather noisy muffler, because that always put him to sleep! There will be days that nothing works. Call in the support and give yourself a break.
These are some of the local organizations that you can count on for help. Let’s start with our own work:
Kids First, 970-920-5363, kidsfirst@cityofaspen.com. Provides help finding child care, paying for child care, parent workshops, and more early childhood resources.
Aspen Family Connections, 970-205-7025, ksand@aspenk12.net. Family resource center with links to academic support, parent workshops and family meetings.
Family Visitor Programs, 970-945-1234, aromanoff@familyvisitor.org. In-home support for new mothers, education about health and early child development.
Community Health Services, 970-925-5010, logan.hood@aspencommunityhealth.org. Prenatal program, vaccinations, oral health and women’s health.
Mind Springs Health, 970-920-5555, KBailey@mindspringshealth.org. Mental health tool kits, wellness therapy and crisis support.
There are more resources, and you probably have found some that you can share with other parents. That’s the best part — talking to other people who share your experiences, finding some social activities and not feeling quite so isolated. Each stage will pass; they don’t last forever. Take pictures or keep a journal. You’ll have memories to share soon. And you will get to sleep again, eventually. Are you ready to talk about the teen years yet!?
