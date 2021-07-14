Editor:
Can we get Wagner and all of our parks checked for excessive dog waste? All I smell is dog waste at every park, not to mention unleashed dogs peeing on benches, new flowers and statues. Where is the respect?
Willow Lepanto
Aspen
