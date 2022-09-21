Editor:
Columnist Roger Marolt hit the nail on the head when he asked, “Where would I rather be?” (Aspen Daily News, Sept. 20). The worrisome part is his reference to the potential of the “ski bum’s last run.” This is the incredibly difficult juxtaposition that so many Aspenites find themselves in.
I am amongst the most fortunate of folks because my parents brought me to Aspen when I was 6 years old and put me on a bus to Buttermilk with my sister. I was taught to ski by twin sisters whose names I have long forgotten. I have also forgotten the name of the lady lift attendant at Chair 3 on Ajax who wouldn't let me ride unless I put goggles on to protect my 9-year-old sunburned eyes. Everyone looked after everyone — this was the Aspen ski family and everyone was a part of it. We were all here in the winter for the same reason: We were “born to ski.”
Eventually in the late 1960s and early ’70s people started to move downvalley — I couldn't understand it — ski bums were my heroes, and I thought to myself, why do they have to move? I used to look at the dumpsters in the alleys and thought that would be a better place to live if I were a ski bum than to have to move downvalley and drive upvalley to ski each day.
What would become of the ski bum? Where would I rather be?
John Bucksbaum
Aspen