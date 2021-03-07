Editor:
Carbondale has a white elephant sitting near the roundabout. Apparently a hold-up on the money. A white elephant is a gift you don’t need. Usually you give it to somebody else. Maybe we could give this building to Rifle.
But wait — there are more buildings that will replace the venerable Sopris Shopping Center just to the north. Seventy apartments and 10,000 square feet of commercial. Behind them are more mini-warehouses, heated and cooled to make their Aspen customers’ furniture and art comfortable.
I said I would bring up some more issues with these buildings. If you saw the rendering of the Highway 133 side elevation you would see that the roofs on the apartments are tipped in every direction accept south. You may not know it, but there is kind of a thing going on in Carbondale about trying to cut back on greenhouse gas emissions. That’s the stuff that comes out of natural gas fired boilers and water heaters. We passed a “plan” in 2017 that says we have to cut all that by 50% in 2030. Never mind that no town anywhere has ever done anything like that, at least on purpose. A south facing roof, by the way, can accept solar collectors that can be used to eliminate natural gas. Even a flat roof. Lots of buildings have flat roofs.
Another topic is the location of 70 apartments right on Highway 133. Yes, people do that all over. But the main problem is that it is not healthy. Research shows that people are subject to everything from asthma to heart and mental problems. Especially children. Plus, you have to listen to traffic noise which is only going to get worse. The developer could easily have pushed the buildings back where the new mini storage is planned and put the open space and parking in front. Just like almost every other building on Highway 133.
And, by the way again, the best way to use solar energy to save heating expenses is to face the buildings to the south, not to the west. They had plenty of room. City Market could have done the same and saved themselves a ton. And we wouldn’t have to look at that ugly building with the little dog houses on it.
Patrick Hunter
Carbondale