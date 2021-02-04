Just when you thought all the election fun was over, Aspen is gearing up for its municipal elections on March 2. I am stoked!
Aspen has an opportunity, due to the (finally) changed election date, to have a rather deep bench of potential city council candidates to choose from for the two seats up for election. And there’s a chance Aspen could end up with a phenomenal council if any two of three great candidates are selected.
There’s also the mayor’s race, but because it is between Torre and Mr. Mulcahy, the choice is obvious. Mr. Mulcahy must bear the millstone that is Rep. Lauren Boebert (CO-3 R-Silt) around his neck; as an ardent supporter of hers he must also suffer the consequences of her deceit, ignorance and narcissism. She is Kryptonite to anyone who held her close. Sorry Lee, choose better horses to saddle up next time; Boebert is a one-trick pony who has a penchant for galloping into walls and over cliffs — much to the detriment of Aspen, whom she loathes.
But back to the two council seats: Ann Mullins’ seat is open because she is term limited, a tenure where she showed that she is very thoughtful and deliberative… to the point of paralysis. It is nice to have someone who really wants to work toward a consensus on every single decision, but this is Aspen, we can’t form a consensus on anything besides wanting more snow on the mountains than on the roads. And if the council were somehow to legislate that, then Maurice Emmer would complain and Anne would go back to the drawing board. Sometimes decisions must be made in order for progress to happen.
The other seat will be Ward Hauenstein’s, who is up for reelection. I believe Ward’s style is to urge the citizens to create gridlock on the very city council on which he sits. If the council opposed what he wanted, he went out and whipped up a referendum to make the citizens do his work for him. This is a waste of time and costs the citizens a lot of money, and in the case of Base 2, led to a very bad outcome for our community. I often find his answers disingenuous at best, conniving at worst.
Aspen now has a bank where the gas station used to be, perfect for high-income people to be able to sit down and speak to someone about financing their third mansion in Aspen. Not useful for anyone else. Perhaps we could have just provided a Chase Bank ATM somewhere so visitors from the East Coast could have a place to withdraw cash without fees, that would have been far more useful than forever locking up prime downtown space for a nonpublic use.
Everytime you drive, bike or walk by and don’t interact with that bank, please remember: Ward, Maurice and Bert Myrin helped make that happen. Perhaps we should put up a plaque in their honor so no one ever forgets.
Among the many candidates hoping to have the honor of replacing Ann and Ward, there are three in particular that I am quite excited about. Two of them I’ve had the pleasure of working with in the past and know very well, and the third I’ve recently had interactions with that impressed me well before they became a candidate.
I have known Kimbo Brown-Schirato since she first moved to the area. Aspen would be blessed to have her presence on city council. She is smart, curious about everything, and wants to actually get things done. She admits when she is wrong, and is humble when she is right. She has the life experience that we need more of on city council — the least of which is that she is not retired already.
As a very involved community member, mother, actively holding down a job, and a small business owner who lives in APCHA housing, she would be a royal flush for the citizens of Aspen to play in the municipal election poker game. Trust me, Kimbo has the energy and stamina to be a very effective council member. Kimbo would be the councilwoman that you’d feel like you want to get to know, and she would reciprocate and listen, chat and ask to grab a beer with you if you wanted.
Vote Kimbo.
I have known and worked with Erin Smiddy closely over the years. Her no-nonsense approach to decision-making would be refreshing on the council. As a true local she’s well versed on the changes Aspen’s undergone, and would make decisions and move on. She does not, nor does she want to, sugar coat her opinions — and in discussions she would be transparent about why she is advocating for a particular decision. If you are tired of council members not saying what they mean, then Erin is the candidate for you.
Vote Erin.
That leaves Sam Rose.
When I had COVID-19 in November, Sam was the person who called me to tell me I was ordered to stay home and did my contact tracing. The worst symptom I had was intense brain fog. I was also easily irritated by the smallest things (well, more than usual). After he called me, my addled brain decided that I had a million grievances (not about Sam, but the system) that must be aired to the council, the county, AVH and anyone else I could lash out at. It wasn’t the best me.
However, Sam called me to follow up with me about my email, and I remember being extremely impressed with this guy who I’ve only spoken to once before. His genuineness stood out above everything. Recently I’ve had the opportunity to speak with him in depth and his sincere desire to make Aspen better is profound. His earnest endeavors to help improve everything around him, and to only leave things better than he found them is palpable. Sam is the real deal.
Vote Sam.
There are only two seats however, and I don’t know yet which two of the three I’m going to vote for, but it is unquestionably better to have an abundance of great options instead of a slate of ho-hums.
