I’m hardly as old as Lo Semple, nor do I possess one-tenth of Roger Marolt’s gravitas, but I do have an equally dubious stash of stories from my history of living in Aspen.
Both columnists have recently regaled us with tales of feats on skis in Aspen (and downvalley in Snowmass) by themselves and others who have been elevated to legendary status by accomplishing self-made contests and challenges. So-and-so skied every black run on Ajax, or did so many laps on 1A, or slid downhill a jillion vert in one day. Their points were to establish that the ski bum is alive and well; it was either that, or it’s a spat about who has fatter and longer skis. It’s always hard to tell with those two.
I agree, however, that the ski bum is alive, perhaps not well, but alive. I don’t think ski bums in Aspen exist in nearly the same quantity as they once did, nor do they live in exactly the carefree manner that once defined the species, but sure, they exist. Lo and Roger have homes that they live in, ostensibly own even, which seems to me to be an automatic disqualifier for them personally. But I am only an arbiter of the definition of “ski bum” within these column inches.
Over my few decades in Aspen I have known several ski bums: those who slept on couches or in lean-tos, fed themselves by carefully calculated “drop-ins” to friends’ homes, worked the absolutely bare minimum of night shifts to get by, perhaps only just enough to qualify for a free season pass. Perhaps they are still an invasive species and I just don’t mingle hard enough to run into them anymore, or perhaps they are hard to spot in the wild because their watering holes have dried up. Who knows really? I hope Lo and Roger are right and that the local ski bums are thriving.
However, I, too, would like to add to the discussion of local feats of endurance and stupidity in which I have participated.
For example, there is the annual “Four Mountain Crawl,” usually held on Buttermilk’s closing day. In this daring challenge, players get dressed up in costumes and do a T2B at all four mountain resorts with a stop for a drink at each. Advanced-level participants add more than a single cocktail per mountain. The experts wear costumes with many pockets in order to “level up” continuously. And yes, hard to believe, but this is accomplished in a single day! Starting time is usually “10-ish,” which conflicts with Lo’s first naptime of the day.
One of my favorites is the “Aspen Cocktail Classic Challenge.” In this race, participants pick up a lanyard credential (because this is a “legitimate” event) that lists the checkpoint stations (bars) at which the contestants must be punched in so that completion can be verified. The racers can choose their own route, but strategy is key, and an inefficient route means lost time. My team has won every year we’ve participated, not just by finishing first, but by finishing the whole course twice in three hours. Of course, no one is judging, and we made up the race ourselves, but still, this really is ski-town living at its roots.
When it comes to actual endurance, I think I have Lo and Roger’s stories of “40 laps on 1A,” or “68 laps on Sam’s Knob” beat. In 2006, I watched a short documentary about a guy who decided to cross America in 100 days on a Segway going 10 mph. It was inspiring because it was random and weird in all the ways I like my randomness and weirdness. It left me thinking about what I could do here in Aspen that was meaningless, accomplishable and unique.
I came up with the “Gondola 100.”
I would ride the gondola 100 miles in not three, not two, but ONE day! The tricky part was the fact that the gondola doesn’t normally operate long enough in one day to allow a 100-mile trip. But opportunity waits for those with almost no ambition, and Chris Klug’s “Storm the Stars” uphill event fell into my lap. That day the gondola would be running the 11 hours required to finish my grueling marathon.
Careful planning was begun. Although there was no spreadsheet, and the route was unalterable, other logistical challenges had to be considered: How many boxes of wine would be enough? Three. How would I relieve myself? Trenta-sized Starbucks cups. Would I read or listen to music? Drink.
At 8:30 a.m. on a Saturday morning, I loaded into a bucket filled with excitement for the unknown adventures ahead. A friend joined me and we began 11 hours of staring at each other. Around and around and around we traversed Ajax from bottom to top to bottom a total of 20 laps. Sure, you could ride up far more than 20 times in 11 hours if you were unimaginative and just skied the down part: It’s faster to ski downhill than to ride the gondola the same direction. During the “24 Hours of Aspen” race, the racers would have finished up to 33 laps in 11 hours, but they would have traveled only 82 miles by gondola. Amateurs, really.
At 7:30 p.m. when we finally exited at the top of the mountain for a spaghetti meal at the Sundeck, we had finished third in fundraising for Chris Klug’s nonprofit. After dinner and the ride back down, we had ridden a grand total of 21 laps. Over a 100-mile trip, at 10 mph.
It was a questionable feat of athleticism, yes, but certainly an embodiment of the ski-town spirit. There were a couple follow-up challenges of 80 miles in bucket No. 80 over the course of the next few years, but the 100-mile gauntlet remains undisputed. Who has more than 10 hours free in a single day anymore?
Wendle will be challenging the beach in Mexico to a stare-off competition starting today because that’s the type of ski bum he is. Contact him at wendle@wendlewhiting.org.